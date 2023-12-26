Kanye West Asks For Forgiveness In 'Sincere' Apology To Jewish Community

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," the statement continues. "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."



His latest statement is the most solid sign of remorse West displayed since he launched his bigoted campaign against the Jewish community last year. Following his controversial fashion show, Ye took to Twitter last year and announced that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people." The statement inspired other antisemitic rants that he made on far-right media outlets, and were shared around the world. After he was booted from social media sites and lost his corporate partnerships, Ye attempted to apologize, but it fell on the deaf ears of those who he'd already offended.



Ye expressed regret for his actions in the weeks leading up to the release of his Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign. He appeared to address the backlash to his antisemitic outbursts on the title track, which ironically inspired more backlash. His apology also comes after Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali took credit for the artist's name appearing on an alleged IDF missile reportedly intended to be used in the Israel-Hamas war. According to TMZ, Gozali posted an image of the missile to X over the weekend and wrote "@kanyewest you don't like us jewish. So, we don't like you too." The missile appears to say, "Kanye West Flying to Gaza Haim Gozali."