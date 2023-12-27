Ariana Grande Confirms New Album Is Coming Next Year

Ariana Grande is giving fans something to look forward to in the new year! On Wednesday, December 27th, the pop star took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos, teasing the release of her long-awaited seventh studio album, referred to as #AG7 by fans on social media.

After sending fans a photo of her lips and a note reading "See you next year," Grande shared a post with the same caption. She also shared photos of herself working in the studio, including a photo of herself crying with a mixing board behind her. Fans also noticed that one photo looks like a music video set.

In the final video on the Instagram carousel, a delirious Grande laughs as the person behind the camera asks her, "Are you tired? Have you been working hard? Is this almost the last day of this album?"