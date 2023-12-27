Ariana Grande Confirms New Album Is Coming Next Year
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 27, 2023
Ariana Grande is giving fans something to look forward to in the new year! On Wednesday, December 27th, the pop star took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos, teasing the release of her long-awaited seventh studio album, referred to as #AG7 by fans on social media.
After sending fans a photo of her lips and a note reading "See you next year," Grande shared a post with the same caption. She also shared photos of herself working in the studio, including a photo of herself crying with a mixing board behind her. Fans also noticed that one photo looks like a music video set.
In the final video on the Instagram carousel, a delirious Grande laughs as the person behind the camera asks her, "Are you tired? Have you been working hard? Is this almost the last day of this album?"
Grande finally responds, "I'm so tired but so happy and grateful." She continues through a fit of laughter, "I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons. Like the idea of moving is impossible."
The forthcoming album will be Grande's first new release since 2020's Positions. Last week, fans were excited to hear the singer's Wicked costar Bowen Yang reveal that he's already listened to the album. “There are several bops on it, everyone is going to be gagged. Ariana and Max killed it," Yang said, referring to famed producer Max Martin.
In addition to long-awaited new music, 2024 will also see Grande star in the highly-anticipated first part of the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, which is set to hit theaters on November 27th, 2024.