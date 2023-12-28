Harry Styles is spending his holiday going for freezing cold swims with his girlfriend Taylor Russell. On Tuesday, December 26th, the "As It Was" singer was photographed by a fan wearing only black shorts, long socks, and gloves as he emerged from one of the public swimming pools at Hampstead Heath in London. He also wore a black and white beanie, which covered his recently shaved head.

Styles hair caused quite the commotion when fans found out he shaved off his brown locks. The internet lit up when photos circulated of the Grammy winner showing off his new buzzed head while attending U2's Las Vegas residency at the Sphere with Russell. Styles then returned to Instagram the following week with a professionally shot photo of his new look posted by his beauty brand Pleasing.

The hair change made so much noise that even Styles' mother hopped on social media to defend her son from haters. "When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Sorry but I don’t get it."

Besides that, Styles has had a pretty lowkey end to 2023 following his Album of the Year win at the 2023 Grammy Awards in February. He also wrapped up the final leg of his Love on Tour after nearly two years on the road.