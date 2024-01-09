A$AP Rocky Enters Plea In Felony Gun Assault Case Involving A$AP Relli

"He's not guilty," Tacopina said outside of the courthouse following the hearing. "No he will not entertain a plea deal."



During the hearing, Rocky waived his right to a speedy trial and also allowed his attorney to appear at future hearings on his behalf so that he won't have to. Last November, a judge ruled that the father of Rihanna's two children will have to face trial over the charges after surveillance video provided more context behind the alleged incident.



The video appears to show Rocky holding a gun. It doesn't show the actual shots being fired at Ephron, but it does show Rocky with a gun in his hand. Ephron testified that their meeting went south after they got into a physical altercation that escalated after Rocky allegedly pulled a gun on him. The victim also claimed that he experienced plenty of mental issues including PTSD following the incident. Ephron initially shielded his identity while the case played out until 2022 when he filed a civil lawsuit against Rocky over the shooting.



A$AP Rocky's next hearing ahead of his trial will be on March 6. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the update below.

