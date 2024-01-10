Selena Gomez Announces Social Media Break After Golden Globes Drama
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 10, 2024
Selena Gomez has announced another break from social media. On Tuesday night (January 9th), the star took to her Instagram story to let her fans know she wouldn't be posting again soon. "I'm off social for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters," she wrote next to a video of her boyfriend Benny Blanco playing with two children.
Gomez's decision to take a break from social media comes after the internet lit up with rumors following her attendance at the 2024 Golden Globes. Following the awards show on Sunday night (January 8th), the internet ran wild with rumors and theories thanks to a video of Selena and Taylor Swift gossiping during a commercial break.
Lip readers hired by outlets claimed that Selena was telling Taylor she tried to get a picture with Timothée Chalamet but his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who surprised fans with her attendance, told her no. Gomez put the rumors to rest on Tuesday and revealed what she was telling Swift about. She took to the comments section on an E! News Instagram post about the rumors to set the record straight. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business," she wrote.
That same day, TMZ caught up with Chalamet in LA and asked him to clear up the rumors. While he mostly ignored the photographer chasing after him on the streets of LA, he did respond when they asked if everything was good between him and Selena. "Of course," Chalamet replied.