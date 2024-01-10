Selena Gomez Announces Social Media Break After Golden Globes Drama

Lip readers hired by outlets claimed that Selena was telling Taylor she tried to get a picture with Timothée Chalamet but his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who surprised fans with her attendance, told her no. Gomez put the rumors to rest on Tuesday and revealed what she was telling Swift about. She took to the comments section on an E! News Instagram post about the rumors to set the record straight. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business," she wrote.

That same day, TMZ caught up with Chalamet in LA and asked him to clear up the rumors. While he mostly ignored the photographer chasing after him on the streets of LA, he did respond when they asked if everything was good between him and Selena. "Of course," Chalamet replied.