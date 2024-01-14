Fall Out Boy sparked infectious energy throughout the arena during the band's first performance of 2024 at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. The powerhouse pop-punk rockers delivered a fiery finale to the highly-anticipated annual event on Saturday night (January 13) on the Honda Center stage in Anaheim, California — and surprised the crowd with an unforgettable special guest.

Fall Out Boy, the latest addition to the star-studded lineup, kicked off their epic ALTer EGO set with “Love From The Other Side,” which released last year, in addition to smash-hit anthems spanning their career. The whole arena crowd screamed along to “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” “Hold Me Like a Grudge,” “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race,” “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up),” “Dance, Dance,” “Thnks fr th Mmrs” and “Centuries.” Fall Out Boy surprised the arena audience with Mike Shinoda, who joined the group on stage during “Dance, Dance.”