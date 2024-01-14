Watch Fall Out Boy 'Dance Dance' With Surprise Guest Mike Shinoda On Stage
By Kelly Fisher
January 14, 2024
Fall Out Boy sparked infectious energy throughout the arena during the band's first performance of 2024 at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. The powerhouse pop-punk rockers delivered a fiery finale to the highly-anticipated annual event on Saturday night (January 13) on the Honda Center stage in Anaheim, California — and surprised the crowd with an unforgettable special guest.
Fall Out Boy, the latest addition to the star-studded lineup, kicked off their epic ALTer EGO set with “Love From The Other Side,” which released last year, in addition to smash-hit anthems spanning their career. The whole arena crowd screamed along to “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” “Hold Me Like a Grudge,” “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race,” “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up),” “Dance, Dance,” “Thnks fr th Mmrs” and “Centuries.” Fall Out Boy surprised the arena audience with Mike Shinoda, who joined the group on stage during “Dance, Dance.”
The rockers — who ranked on the 2023 iHeartRewind Top Alternative lists — recently delivered other fiery performances, including the first time they performed at the MTV Video Music Awards show in 16 years, and then they performed their Billy Joel-inspired version of “We Didn’t Start The Fire” at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Fall Out Boy unleashed a fresh version in 2023, updating Joel’s 1989 classic.
Next month, Fall Out Boy will kick off their headlining “So Much For (2our) Dust Tour,” bringing along Jimmy Eat World, plus The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and Carr on select dates. See the full list of tour stops below.
The annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's “The Woody Show,” also featured performances by The Black Keys, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, Sum 41, The 1975, Bush, The Last Dinner Party and Thirty Seconds To Mars.
February 28 Portland, OR Moda Center
March 1 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
March 3 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 4 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
March 7 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
March 8 Austin, TX Moody Center
March 11 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
March 13 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC
March 15 Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 16 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 19 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
March 20 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
March 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 24 Albany, NY MVP Arena
March 26 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
March 27 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
March 29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
March 30 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
March 31 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
April 2 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
April 3 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
April 5 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena
April 6 Minneapolis, MN Target Center