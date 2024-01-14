Watch Fall Out Boy 'Dance Dance' With Surprise Guest Mike Shinoda On Stage

By Kelly Fisher

January 14, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Fall Out Boy sparked infectious energy throughout the arena during the band's first performance of 2024 at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. The powerhouse pop-punk rockers delivered a fiery finale to the highly-anticipated annual event on Saturday night (January 13) on the Honda Center stage in Anaheim, California — and surprised the crowd with an unforgettable special guest.

Fall Out Boy, the latest addition to the star-studded lineup, kicked off their epic ALTer EGO set with “Love From The Other Side,” which released last year, in addition to smash-hit anthems spanning their career. The whole arena crowd screamed along to “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” “Hold Me Like a Grudge,” “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race,” “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up),” “Dance, Dance,” “Thnks fr th Mmrs” and “Centuries.” Fall Out Boy surprised the arena audience with Mike Shinoda, who joined the group on stage during “Dance, Dance.”

The rockers — who ranked on the 2023 iHeartRewind Top Alternative lists — recently delivered other fiery performances, including the first time they performed at the MTV Video Music Awards show in 16 years, and then they performed their Billy Joel-inspired version of “We Didn’t Start The Fire” at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Fall Out Boy unleashed a fresh version in 2023, updating Joel’s 1989 classic.

Next month, Fall Out Boy will kick off their headlining “So Much For (2our) Dust Tour,” bringing along Jimmy Eat World, plus The MaineHot MulliganDaisy GrenadeGames We Play and Carr on select dates. See the full list of tour stops below.

The annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's “The Woody Show,” also featured performances by The Black Keys, YellowcardlovelythebandSum 41The 1975BushThe Last Dinner Party and Thirty Seconds To Mars.

1 of 5
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio
2 of 5
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio
3 of 5
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio
4 of 5
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio
5 of 5
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio

February 28 Portland, OR Moda Center

March 1 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

March 3 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

March 4 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

March 7 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

March 8 Austin, TX Moody Center

March 11 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

March 13 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC

March 15 Orlando, FL Amway Center

March 16 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 19 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

March 20 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

March 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

March 24 Albany, NY MVP Arena

March 26 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

March 27 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

March 29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

March 30 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

March 31 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

April 2 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

April 3 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

April 5 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena

April 6 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Fall Out Boy
