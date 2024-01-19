Ava Max & Kygo Reimagine Shakira's Biggest Hit On Infectious New Song

Ava Max is back with a new song and this time she's teamed up with DJ and music producer Kygo for a song that's both new and familiar. That's because the main hook is a reimagining of Shakira's hit song "Whenever, Wherever," from her 2001 English-language debut Laundry Service.

For the track's chorus, Max sings in the melody of Shakira's iconic song, "Whatever, whatever/ We were never good together/ I'll be here and you stay there/ Truth is, I never cared/ Whatever, whatever/ Two years, that ain't forever/ I'll be here and you stay there/ Won't see me cry no tears." A press release for the song describes it as a "playful take on Shakira’s multi-platinum smash hit “Whenever, Wherever'... with a rush of guitar strums and Ava’s powerhouse vocals as she reckons with the end of a relationship. As she finds the strength to move forward, the instantly iconic chorus kicks in, ushered by a flurry of synths and house-infused production."