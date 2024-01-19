Ava Max & Kygo Reimagine Shakira's Biggest Hit On Infectious New Song
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 19, 2024
Ava Max is back with a new song and this time she's teamed up with DJ and music producer Kygo for a song that's both new and familiar. That's because the main hook is a reimagining of Shakira's hit song "Whenever, Wherever," from her 2001 English-language debut Laundry Service.
For the track's chorus, Max sings in the melody of Shakira's iconic song, "Whatever, whatever/ We were never good together/ I'll be here and you stay there/ Truth is, I never cared/ Whatever, whatever/ Two years, that ain't forever/ I'll be here and you stay there/ Won't see me cry no tears." A press release for the song describes it as a "playful take on Shakira’s multi-platinum smash hit “Whenever, Wherever'... with a rush of guitar strums and Ava’s powerhouse vocals as she reckons with the end of a relationship. As she finds the strength to move forward, the instantly iconic chorus kicks in, ushered by a flurry of synths and house-infused production."
This marks both Ava and Kygo's first release of 2024. “Whatever” follows Kygo’s official remake of Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson’s legendary hit “Say Say Say” in 2023. The previous year, he released his fourth studio album, Thrill Of The Chase, which featured collaborations with X Ambassadors, DNCE, Lukas Graham, Gryffin, Sam Feldt, Dean Lewis, and more.
Max also had a huge year in 2023 with the release of her sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors which included singles like "Maybe You're the Problem," "Million Dollar Baby," Weapons," "Ghost," and more. Over the summer, she was one of several A-list artists featured on the soundtrack for Barbie called Barbie the Album.