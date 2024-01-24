Liam Payne Just Teased A 'New Chapter' & Fans Are Losing Their Minds
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 24, 2024
Liam Payne had fans going crazy on Wednesday, January 24th, after he shared a new Instagram post. Not only did the former One Direction member show off his newly shaved head, but he also suggested that a new era is on the way.
"A new chapter," Payne captioned the two dramatic black and white photos. He also led fans to a link in his bio which sends you to a page to sign up for his mailing list. Fans, of course, lost their minds at the exciting new update. They also noticed he wiped all of his previous posts on Instagram while sharing the new post.
"the king is back 🔥" one fan commented on Liam's post. Another added, "I’m so ready for this new era !!!" However, many comments were about his new hair. "AND WHAT DID YOU BRING LIAM? NO HAIRRR" one fan joked with another asking, "No offence but Why the hell is everyone going bald?? First Harry then Zayn [Malik] and now Liam!! What kind of haircut reunion is this."
Liam's new look comes after Zayn shocked fans with his new look at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend and Harry Styles debuted his own buzz cut while attending a U2 concert with his girlfriend Taylor Russell last year. Fans were so upset about the former 1D member chopping off his hair that his mother had to speak out in his defense. "When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut," she wrote in the caption. "Sorry but I don’t get it."