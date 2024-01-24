Liam Payne Just Teased A 'New Chapter' & Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Liam Payne had fans going crazy on Wednesday, January 24th, after he shared a new Instagram post. Not only did the former One Direction member show off his newly shaved head, but he also suggested that a new era is on the way.

"A new chapter," Payne captioned the two dramatic black and white photos. He also led fans to a link in his bio which sends you to a page to sign up for his mailing list. Fans, of course, lost their minds at the exciting new update. They also noticed he wiped all of his previous posts on Instagram while sharing the new post.