Eerie Video Shows Ghosts Appearing On A Tesla Driving Through A Graveyard

Teslas have some features that are unlike any other vehicle. Of course there is the self-driving function, but they also have doors that unlock when the driver approaches and a key that could come in card form. Then there's the touchscreen, which serves as the central display for driving information and apps. One of the functions of the screen is to show nearby objects and pedestrians. It's helpful, especially when driving at night, but what it showed one group of people was enough to give them nightmares.

The driver, who is actually a Tesla employee, was taking a spin one night with a friend and his cousin when they decided to drive through a cemetery. As they made their way past the gravestones, the touchscreen in their Tesla started to show people walking by them, and the longer they spent at the burial ground, the more "people" surrounded them. The driver filmed it all and posted it on TikTok.

WARNING: This video contains some harsh language.