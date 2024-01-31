Gigi Hadid is continuing to show support for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! After the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on January 28th, the couple shared a sweet kiss and seemingly exchanged "I love you"s.

Hadid went on to reshare a photo of Swift and Kelce's PDA on her, now-expired, Instagram Story with a burning heart emoji. "It's lookin like a lucky sweater," the model wrote in the post per E! News. "Congrats TK & Chiefs Nation!"

This isn't the first time Gigi has spoken out about her friend's relationship with the NFL star. Last year, she shut down rumors that she didn't approve of the relationship. Hadid took to Instagram to comment on a story shared by Perez Hilton in which the headline read: "Gigi Hadid 'Doesn't Agree With The Way' Taylor Swift Is Handling Travis Kelce Romance.'

Hadid took to the comments section to write, "I'm a couple days late to this tag... but didn't the press try this last week with Selena?", referring to another story about Swift's BFF Selena Gomez. "Let it be... we are all over the moon for our girl. Period."

Hadid is far from the first celeb to comment on Taylor's relationship with Kelce. Vanessa Hudgens recently reacted to fans comparing the romance to Troy and Gabriella from High School Musical. She found it "hilarious" that fans are drawing similarities. "Taylor having a concert across the world the same day as Travis is playing in the superbowl is so high school musical coded you can’t even make this up," one fan wrote in a viral tweet.