Charlie Puth Reveals Sweet Valentine's Day Gift He Gave Fiancée Brooke

Charlie Puth and his fiancée Brooke Sansone are enjoying Valentine's Day. On Wednesday, February 14th, the pop singer took to Instagram to reveal the special gift he gave his Valentine.

In the new photos, Brooke poses next to a bouquet of flowers that are so huge, they make her look tiny. In another photo, she has to stand on a chair outside to get a good photo of the beautiful arrangement of pink and red roses. "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY LITTLE LADY YOU DESERVE THE BIGGEST FLOWERS ALWAYS!!!!" Puth sweetly captioned the photos. Brooke also appeared in Puth's comments section to write, "My heart !!! explodes !!!"