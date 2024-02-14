Charlie Puth Reveals Sweet Valentine's Day Gift He Gave Fiancée Brooke
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 14, 2024
Charlie Puth and his fiancée Brooke Sansone are enjoying Valentine's Day. On Wednesday, February 14th, the pop singer took to Instagram to reveal the special gift he gave his Valentine.
In the new photos, Brooke poses next to a bouquet of flowers that are so huge, they make her look tiny. In another photo, she has to stand on a chair outside to get a good photo of the beautiful arrangement of pink and red roses. "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY LITTLE LADY YOU DESERVE THE BIGGEST FLOWERS ALWAYS!!!!" Puth sweetly captioned the photos. Brooke also appeared in Puth's comments section to write, "My heart !!! explodes !!!"
Last year, fans were convinced that Puth and Sansone had secretly tied the knot. After the hitmaker posted a video of them walking down an aisle, Brooke later commented that they were just "practicing" while participating in a friend's wedding. While fans began to speculate, Puth and Sansone are still officially just engaged.
Puth announced the engagement in September 2023. "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes," he wrote in a sweet announcement post. "I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever."
Charlie first revealed he had a girlfriend and is "definitely" in love during a radio interview in October of 2022. Two months later, Puth and Sansone went public with the relationship on Instagram.