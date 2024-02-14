Liam Payne Reveals Newest Member Of His Family With Adorable Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 14, 2024
Liam Payne just added an adorable new member to his family. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 14th, to share photos of his adorable new puppy named Stanley.
"Welcome to the family, Stanley! Our hearts are bigger with you in it 🐾🤍," Payne wrote in the caption. The photos featured Liam and Payne sitting next to each other and cuddling on a couch.
Besides this adorable new post, Payne's Instagram account has recently been wiped and dedicated to an exciting new career announcement. On February 2nd, the former One Direction member revealed that he will be dropping a new single called "Teardrops" soon. In a previous post, he explained that the single is, "A song a born from many💧 some mine some not."
"Teardrops" will mark Liam's first new music since 2021. The last time he released an album was in 2019, his solo debut LP1.
Before revealing the new single, Payne sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a photo of his recently buzzed hair and teasing "a new chapter." Liam's new look comes after Zayn shocked fans with his new look at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month and Harry Styles debuted his own buzz cut while attending a U2 concert with his girlfriend Taylor Russell last year. Fans reacted to the coincidence in Liam's comment section at the time hilariously asking, "No offence but Why the hell is everyone going bald?? First Harry then Zayn and now Liam!! What kind of haircut reunion is this."