Liam Payne Reveals Newest Member Of His Family With Adorable Photos

Liam Payne just added an adorable new member to his family. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 14th, to share photos of his adorable new puppy named Stanley.

"Welcome to the family, Stanley! Our hearts are bigger with you in it 🐾🤍," Payne wrote in the caption. The photos featured Liam and Payne sitting next to each other and cuddling on a couch.