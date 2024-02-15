Bronny James Could Determine LeBron's Future: Report

USC freshman guard Bronny James' potential draft position could determine the NBA future of his father, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, according to multiple reports.

The Lakers are reportedly willing to draft Bronny, 19, in an effort to re-sign James as he has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic on Wednesday (February 14). Additionally, FOX Sports' Marc Stein reported that he knew "of at least two teams" that believed they could acquire the four-time NBA champion by drafting his son.

"I know of at least two teams on the NBA map that believe LeBron James would consider signing with them at far less than $51.4 million if Bronny James is on that roster," Stein reported on his Substack Monday (February 12). "And there might be more teams."

James was vocal about his intention to play alongside his son long before Bronny even began his collegiate career. The mew reports also come on the same week that ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported that the Golden State Warriors unsuccessfully attempted to acquire James prior to the trade deadline.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob reportedly reached out to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to inquire about James' reported frustration and potential willingness to be moved at the encouragement of forward Draymond Green. James and the Lakers, however, were reportedly unwilling to explore potential blockbuster trade options as he's still playing at an All-NBA level during his 21st season.

The four-time NBA champion is currently averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds during the 2023-24 NBA season, but the Lakers are currently fighting for a playoff spot ranked ninth in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Warriors, who currently hold the 10th and final play-in tournament seed.