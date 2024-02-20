Possible Reason Audio Of Travis Kelce's Blowup Hasn't Been Shared Revealed
By Jason Hall
February 20, 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly suspected of blocking audio of tight end Travis Kelce's heated exchange with head coach Andy Reid on the sideline during Super Bowl LIVIII, two sources described as being "highly plugged into the sports media business" told the New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel.
Audio from the incident was excluded from the mic'd up highlights of Super Bowl LVIII on The CW's 'Inside the NFL' broadcast last Monday (February 12), which instead showed CBS color commentator Tony Romo saying that Kelce, 34, was telling Reid, 65, to "keep me in" the game before transitioning to former NFL players turned analysts Channing Crowder, Chris Long and Ryan Clark providing commentary.
Inside the NFL went from Patrick Mahomes mic’d up after the Pacheco fumble into video of Travis Kelce bumping and berating Andy Reid, but with audio of Tony Romo’s commentary. Here is why the audio got buried and could stay that way forever https://t.co/vva3bmVVLE pic.twitter.com/x0bUq54cIe— Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 20, 2024
Glasspiegel acknowledged that Kelce's has experienced a "Q score ascendance" during the past year amid his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, which coincided with a spike in his merchandise and ratings among her fanbase. Kelce was also featured in several different commercials that aired during the NFL season and hosted 'Saturday Night Live' prior to going public his relationship with Swift last September.
The video showed Kelce yelling at Reid and grabbing his arm while Kansas City trailed the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.
Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024
Both Reid and Kelce laughed off the interaction after the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.
“He keeps me young,” Reid said with a chuckle while appearing on CBS' postgame show.
“Not so good [balance] — he tested that hip out. He caught me off-balance,” Reid added. “Normally I get him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”
@nfloncbs
“[Travis Kelce] keeps me young” 🤣 #superbowl #chiefskingdom #nflfootball♬ original sound - NFL on CBS
"I'm gonna keep it between us unless my mic'd up tells the world but I was just telling him I loved him," Kelce said during his postgame interview alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes with ESPN 'Primetime' hosts Chris Berman and Booger McFarland.
"Imma keep it between us ... I was just telling him how much I love him."— ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2024
—Travis Kelce on the in-game interaction with Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/oKGkJfGhWc
Kelce also addressed the incident on his 'New Heights' podcast with his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who was also drafted by Reid during his tenure with the Eagles and joked that his brother had "crossed the line." Travis said he was upset after coming off the field following a 52-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, which set up a first down play on the 9-yard line.
Reid called a personnel package that didn't include Kelce, who typically thrives in the red zone.
Jason and Trav shared their real thoughts on the sideline moment with Coach Reid pic.twitter.com/npWn3BWT4l— New Heights (@newheightshow) February 14, 2024
"Coach Reid actually came right up to me after that and didn't even have harsh words for me," Travis said. "I was ready to get a f---ing ass-chewing and for him to just tell me to 'f---ing be better,' and he just let [me] know, 'Hey man, I love your passion. I got cameras on me all over the place man, you don't want things to come off' ... and it just made me ... fired up to get a f---ing victory for him, man. Cause that's how much I love that dude, man. So Big Red, sorry if I caught you with that cheap shot, baby."
The multi-time All-Pro tight end was held to just one reception in the first half before a big second half performance, finishing the game with a game-best nine receptions and 93 receiving yards. Kelce's final catch came on a 7-yard reception to setup Mahomes' game-winning 3-yard pass to Hardman in overtime.
Kelce has spent his entire 11-year career playing under Reid, who famously drafted him after Jason vouched for his character. Reid had previously coached the elder Kelce during his final two seasons with the Eagles.
The Chiefs forced overtime with Harrison Butker's 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in regulation. Kansas City's win was the second time a Super Bowl went into overtime, following the New England Patriots' 34-28 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
The Chiefs are also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history. Kansas City has now won three Super Bowls in five years, beginning and solidifying its dynasty with victories against the 49ers, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.