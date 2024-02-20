Possible Reason Audio Of Travis Kelce's Blowup Hasn't Been Shared Revealed

"Coach Reid actually came right up to me after that and didn't even have harsh words for me," Travis said. "I was ready to get a f---ing ass-chewing and for him to just tell me to 'f---ing be better,' and he just let [me] know, 'Hey man, I love your passion. I got cameras on me all over the place man, you don't want things to come off' ... and it just made me ... fired up to get a f---ing victory for him, man. Cause that's how much I love that dude, man. So Big Red, sorry if I caught you with that cheap shot, baby."

The multi-time All-Pro tight end was held to just one reception in the first half before a big second half performance, finishing the game with a game-best nine receptions and 93 receiving yards. Kelce's final catch came on a 7-yard reception to setup Mahomes' game-winning 3-yard pass to Hardman in overtime.

Kelce has spent his entire 11-year career playing under Reid, who famously drafted him after Jason vouched for his character. Reid had previously coached the elder Kelce during his final two seasons with the Eagles.

The Chiefs forced overtime with Harrison Butker's 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in regulation. Kansas City's win was the second time a Super Bowl went into overtime, following the New England Patriots' 34-28 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The Chiefs are also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history. Kansas City has now won three Super Bowls in five years, beginning and solidifying its dynasty with victories against the 49ers, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.