Joe Jonas is seemingly soaking up the sun with his rumored girlfriend Stormi Bree as they each shared videos from a boat ride in Australia.

Jonas took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (February 28) to share a video from a boat ride in Sydney Harbor, following a seaplane calmly cutting a path through the water as "Trust" by Hot Flash Heat Wave plays in the background. A second Story included a photo from the his BeReal of the waves left behind the boat's path and a group photo with some friends on board, including his brother Kevin Jonas.

While Jonas didn't include Bree in either of the Stories, the model shared her own videos from a boat ride along the harbor. Bree's Stories captured popular landmarks like the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbor Bridge as the boat sailed along the calm waters, per Entertainment Tonight.

Jonas and Bree first sparked romance rumors in January after they were seen together at an airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, followed by a dinner date in Aspen, Colorado.

Jonas filed for divorce from ex Sophie Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage and welcoming two daughters together, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine. Turner has since reportedly moved on with rumored boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.