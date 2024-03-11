Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Make Their Event Debut At Oscars Party

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan seemingly hit the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday (March 10) following the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

While they didn't walk together on the red carpet, People shared images of the pair posing for their own photos just a few feet apart. The "Nonsense" singer looked stunning in a black Tory Burch gown with an alligator-print bodice and sheer glittering black skirt while the Saltburn star donned a black-and-white patterned jacket, white tank top and loose black pants.

The "Feather" singer and Oscar-nominated actor did, however, pose for their first official photo together inside the party. In the pic, Keoghan can be seen leaning down as Carpenter throws her arm around this shoulder while they each hide their smiles behind their hands. The friendship bracelet Keoghan has been seen wearing the past several days was also front and center, showing off his support for his rumored girlfriend with her name spelled out in beads next to a pink heart.