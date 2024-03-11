Slipknot Hint At New Drummer With Sly Social Media Post

Slipknot have found their new drummer, and the band hinted at who it is in a sly Facebook post over the weekend. The post doesn't give much information: just a photo of a broken drumstick and the word "Rehearsal" but it was enough to get fans launched into detective mode.

As Consequence points out, fans are convinced ex-Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande is Weinberg's replacement based on the Promark drum stick, which he uses. Casagrande is already well-versed in Slipknot's discography too, and has shared covers of their songs on YouTube.

Whoever their new drummer is has just over a month to prepare before Slipknot's first show of the year April 27 at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. The band is also slated to play Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 12, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio, on May 19, Louder Than Life in Louisville on September 26 and Aftershock in Sacramento on October 11.

Last week, Weinberg announced he joined the Suicidal Tendencies. “When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I’ve loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of Suicidal Tendencies: a foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal, and hardcore," Weinberg wrote in a statement. "Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I’ve been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band’s incredible history. It’s an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can’t wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week! See you all in the pit!”

Weinberg will make his Suicidal Tendencies debut with two Japanese shows: March 14 in Osaka and March 16 in Chiba. The band is also slated to play the inaugural No Values festival in Pomona, California this June.

See Slipknot's mysterious post below.