Barry Keoghan is cheekily defending his honor to Sabrina Carpenter after she recently fangirled over another Irish actor.

Vanity Fair shared a video of the "Feather" singer fangirling over Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy and what she would do if she ran into him at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party over the weekend. Carpenter quipped that if she saw hime, she was going to leave the party with Murphy, who took home the award for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer. She quickly joked that she wasn't actually going to leave with the married Oscar winner, she was simply "gonna leave at the same time as him so I can see where he lives, so I can, like, follow his car."

Though clearly a joke, Carpenter's rumored boyfriend hit the comments to leave a flirty response suggesting she go home with a different Irishman instead, offering up himself as the replacement with two simple emojis "🙋🏻☘️." The interaction was also captured and shared on the Instagram account commentsbycelebs.