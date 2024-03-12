Barry Keoghan Reacts To Sabrina Carpenter Fangirling Over Another Actor
By Sarah Tate
March 12, 2024
Barry Keoghan is cheekily defending his honor to Sabrina Carpenter after she recently fangirled over another Irish actor.
Vanity Fair shared a video of the "Feather" singer fangirling over Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy and what she would do if she ran into him at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party over the weekend. Carpenter quipped that if she saw hime, she was going to leave the party with Murphy, who took home the award for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer. She quickly joked that she wasn't actually going to leave with the married Oscar winner, she was simply "gonna leave at the same time as him so I can see where he lives, so I can, like, follow his car."
Though clearly a joke, Carpenter's rumored boyfriend hit the comments to leave a flirty response suggesting she go home with a different Irishman instead, offering up himself as the replacement with two simple emojis "🙋🏻☘️." The interaction was also captured and shared on the Instagram account commentsbycelebs.
Carpenter and Keoghan seemingly made their event debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10), posing separately on the red carpet but snapping a cute photo inside the party. As they left they party, the "Nonsense" singer could be seen wearing the Saltburn star's jacket, per People.
The pair were first romantically linked in late 2023 and sparked further romance rumors after they were spotted together at an after party following the 2024 Grammy Awards in February. They have since been seen together multiple times, and he was even seen leaving a supportive comment on Instagram following a big full-circle moment for Carpenter.