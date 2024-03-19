Mock Draft Has Vikings Trading Up For A Quarterback

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the Minnesota Vikings trading up to the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft to select former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy in his latest NFL.com mock draft released on Tuesday (March 19).

The Vikings currently have two first-round picks after acquiring the No. 23 overall pick in a trade with the Houston Texans last week, which many suspect will be packaged with the No. 11 pick in a trade to move up several spots. Minnesota also recently lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to free agency and is behind several teams expected to take quarterbacks early.

"Now the fun really begins. After their recent trade with the Texans , it seems the Vikings are situated to aggressively move up to draft Kirk Cousins ’ replacement," Jeremiah wrote. "The Cardinals trade down, bypassing a chance to pick the first receiver off the board, but they address the position later in Round 1 (SEE: Pick No. 23)."

The Vikings signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal, but could be focused on leveraging picks to trade up as the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots are all expected to be considering quarterbacks at the top-3 spots. Houston had previously traded up to No. 3 overall to select linebacker Will Anderson Jr. directly after taking quarterback C.J. Stroud -- the NFL Defensive and Offensive Rookies of the Year, respectively -- during the 2023 NFL Draft.