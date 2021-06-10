VIDEO: Man Trying To Catfish Women On Tinder Epically Fails
By Dave Basner
June 10, 2021
Thousands of couples who met on Tinder went on to get married, so the app can be very successful. However, as many online daters know, there are also plenty of challenges to deal with. One of the most frustrating is encountering someone who lies in their profile, and the worst offenders are the catfish, the people who pretend to be someone else. That's just the type of person one Tinder user met, though it was pretty clear what the guy was up to.
Tanith Gregory found the catfish on the app and decided to share what she saw on TikTok. In the video, which she captioned "How NOT to catfish 101 🤦🏼♀️," she showed the profile of a handsome 48-year-old man named "Andrew" who, according to his bio, is "fun and loyal." However, at the top of the "Andrew's" photo is a Google search bar and in it it says "Tim Johnson model."
Tanith called out the creep saying, "If you're going to go to the effort of catfishing people on Tinder, Andrew, at least go to the effort of cropping the Google search out."
How NOT to catfish 101 🤦🏼♀️
Many of the commenters were critical of "Andrew," writing things like, "Must try harder," and, "At least put someone who looks 48." One, however, had a somewhat unlikely theory. They said, "Imagine this really is Tim Johnson and he googled a photo of himself because he doesn't have it in his phone, but forgot to crop it. You never know."
If you ever run into a catfish on Tinder by tapping on the three dots on their profile and selecting "Report."