Feedback

Bucks Make Decision On Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Game 6: Report

By Jason Hall

July 3, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four
Photo: Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly miss his second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals game on Saturday (July 3).

ESPN reports Antetokounmpo will be inactive for Game 6 of the Bucks' series against the Atlanta Hawks due to a hyperextended left knee injury.

The 2019-20 NBA MVP injured his left knee during following an awkward landing during the third quarter of Milwaukee's 110-88 loss to the Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which tied the series at 2-2.

Milwaukee managed to defeat Atlanta, 123-112, in the absence of its franchise player on Thursday to take a 3-2 advantage in the series.

The Hawks have also been without their franchise player, point guard Trae Young, who missed the last two games due to a bone bruise in his right foot, which occurred when he took a step backward, landed on a referee's foot and came down awkwardly in Game 3.

Young is currently as questionable and shared a possibly optimistic tweet about his status Saturday morning with the Hawks facing elimination.

"Another Day, Another Opportunity💯," Young tweeted.

Several of the NBA all-stars have experienced injuries throughout the postseason, which gained the criticism of the league's biggest star, LeBron James, earlier this month.

James shared a Twitter thread on the league's handling of the shortened offseason between the NBA Bubble and shortened 2020-21 season, which began just over two months later.

James' Twitter rant came hours after reports of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard being ruled out indefinitely for Game 5 of the Clippers' Western Conference semifinals series against the Utah Jazz on June 16 night due to a knee injury, the Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Charania also reported Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul's status for the Western Conference Finals was "up in the air" after entering the COVID-19 health and safety protocols following a positive test which ,"depending on an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual."

Paul has since returned to action, helping the Suns clinch their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993, while Leonard was inactive for the remainder of the Clippers' and Suns' Western Conference Finals series.

Brooklyn Nets stars James Harden and Kyrie Irving also experienced injuries during the team's Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Bucks, which resulted in an elimination.

Harden experienced a hamstring injury during the opening minute of Game 1 before returning for Game 5 and being limited to just five points in a 114-108 win against the Bucks on June 15.

Irving was inactive after experiencing a right ankle sprain in a 107-96 loss at Milwaukee on June 13.

Additionally, James' teammate, Anthony Davis, experienced a groin injury in Game 4 of the Lakers' first-round series against the Suns, which forced Davis to miss Game 5.

Davis returned for Game 6 and played five minutes before re-injuring his groin and exiting the Lakers' series elimination loss.

Chat About Bucks Make Decision On Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Game 6: Report

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.