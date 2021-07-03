Bucks Make Decision On Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Game 6: Report

Milwaukee Bucks all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly miss his second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals game on Saturday (July 3).

ESPN reports Antetokounmpo will be inactive for Game 6 of the Bucks' series against the Atlanta Hawks due to a hyperextended left knee injury.

The 2019-20 NBA MVP injured his left knee during following an awkward landing during the third quarter of Milwaukee's 110-88 loss to the Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which tied the series at 2-2.

Milwaukee managed to defeat Atlanta, 123-112, in the absence of its franchise player on Thursday to take a 3-2 advantage in the series.

The Hawks have also been without their franchise player, point guard Trae Young, who missed the last two games due to a bone bruise in his right foot, which occurred when he took a step backward, landed on a referee's foot and came down awkwardly in Game 3.

Young is currently as questionable and shared a possibly optimistic tweet about his status Saturday morning with the Hawks facing elimination.

"Another Day, Another Opportunity💯," Young tweeted.