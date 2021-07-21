Kane Brown Shares Unreleased Song 'Leave You Alone'

Kane Brown teased new music with a snippet of an unreleased song, and fans need more.

Brown, 27, posted the demo called “Leave You Alone” on Instagram on Tuesday (July 20). So far, it has fans needing to know:

“When is the new album releasing? All the songs sound so damn good!”

“Drop it already”

“I need this song on replay!!!”

“I LOVE IT ❤️‍🔥 Please say this album is coming soon? 😭”

“Still waiting for the album when please”

Brown surprised fans with another unreleased song last month, titled “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”

Though it's not clear when fans might get to hear the full track, it's not the only new music from Brown this summer. Brown, who’s no stranger to teaming up with other artists for cross-genre collaborations, released “Memory” with blackbear earlier this month. The “Be Like That” artist had dropped hints on social media that something new was coming, referencing the blackbear collaboration.

Brown also worked with fellow country artist Chris Young on the award-winning track “Famous Friends,” which the two performed at the CMT Music Awards on June 9. Brown co-hosted the awards show with Kelsea Ballerini (country singer and poetry writer), and took home the awards for Male Video of the Year (for “Worship You”) and Collaborative Video of the Year (“Famous Friends,” with Young).