Belichick, Other Major Names Attend Robert Kraft's 80th Birthday Party

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's surprise 80th birthday featured a star-studded guest list of major names including head coach Bill Belichick.

Page Six reports Kraft believed he was attending a party for close friend Michael Rubin, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, at Rubin's mansion in the Hamptons, but was instead the guest of honor for his own belated birthday party.

The guest list included singer Adele -- who reportedly attended the event with her new boyfriend, NBA super agent Rich Paul -- Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King and Gayle King.

Belichick's longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a photo of herself with the six-time Super Bowl champion coach attending the event on Sunday (July 25).