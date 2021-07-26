Belichick, Other Major Names Attend Robert Kraft's 80th Birthday Party
By Jason Hall
July 26, 2021
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's surprise 80th birthday featured a star-studded guest list of major names including head coach Bill Belichick.
Page Six reports Kraft believed he was attending a party for close friend Michael Rubin, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, at Rubin's mansion in the Hamptons, but was instead the guest of honor for his own belated birthday party.
The guest list included singer Adele -- who reportedly attended the event with her new boyfriend, NBA super agent Rich Paul -- Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King and Gayle King.
Belichick's longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a photo of herself with the six-time Super Bowl champion coach attending the event on Sunday (July 25).
Several other Patriots legends also attended the event including Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty and Drew Bledsoe, who Rubin joked was a backup option to former teammate Tom Brady, who was unable to attend the event.
"Amazing night finally celebrating Robert 80th bday! @tombrady couldn’t make it so he sent his back up @drewbledsoe! 😂😂 ps loving Drew’s @doublebackwine," Rubin shared in a photo of himself alongside Bledsoe and Kraft.
Brady famously took over for Bledsoe after the former quarterback experienced a near-fatal injury during Week 2 of the 2001 season, holding the starting role for the next 20 seasons before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason.
"Easy!! Tommy was my backup buddy," Bledsoe commented in response to the photo."
"3 amazing guys right there and nobody taught me more then @drewbledsoe one of the nfl GREATS," Brady commented.