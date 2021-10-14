Five of The Most Heartfelt Moments From Concerts So Far

As concerts make their comeback following the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of heartfelt moments have been occurring within the audience, and artists have been engaging with fans in new ways. We've collected some of the most memorable moments from concerts over the past few months, with proposals and gender reveals galore!

1. The Jonas Brothers Spot Proposals From The Stage

The Jonas Brothers have spotted quite a few proposals going on in the crowd, and Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas have been determined to help assist! During their show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, the camera man spotted a proposal happening in the front rows of the show while the Jo Bros were performing their 2007 ballad, "When You Look Me In The Eyes." Kevin Jonas put his drink up in the air as he announced "she said yes!"

Following the show, the Jonas Brothers posted the moment to their own social media accounts and celebrated the occasion. However, this year isn't the only time the band of brothers have helped out with a proposal. In 2019 during their Happiness Begins tour, the trio helped a man proposal to his girlfriend during a stop in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Jonas Brothers invited the couple on stage as the man got down on one knee to propose.