Five of The Most Heartfelt Moments From Concerts So Far
By Ariel King
October 14, 2021
As concerts make their comeback following the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of heartfelt moments have been occurring within the audience, and artists have been engaging with fans in new ways. We've collected some of the most memorable moments from concerts over the past few months, with proposals and gender reveals galore!
1. The Jonas Brothers Spot Proposals From The Stage
The Jonas Brothers have spotted quite a few proposals going on in the crowd, and Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas have been determined to help assist! During their show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, the camera man spotted a proposal happening in the front rows of the show while the Jo Bros were performing their 2007 ballad, "When You Look Me In The Eyes." Kevin Jonas put his drink up in the air as he announced "she said yes!"
Following the show, the Jonas Brothers posted the moment to their own social media accounts and celebrated the occasion. However, this year isn't the only time the band of brothers have helped out with a proposal. In 2019 during their Happiness Begins tour, the trio helped a man proposal to his girlfriend during a stop in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Jonas Brothers invited the couple on stage as the man got down on one knee to propose.
@jonasbrothers
She said yes!! #RememberThisTour♬ original sound - Jonas Brothers
2. Harry Styles Assits In A Gender Reveal
Harry Styles reveled in the moments where he knew what a couple was expecting before they did. "I know everything and you don't know," he teased the crowd in Nashville, Tennessee. Styles had the entire audience count down for the gender reveal before announcing that the happy couple will be expecting "a little baby girl." The entire Bridgestone Arena erupted in cheers as Styles fell to his knees, making quite the welcome for the child.
Styles' concerts have proven exciting for his audiences, with those attending never knowing what they're going to get. One stop saw the pop icon giving his fans dating advice, while he revealed the true meaning of "Watermelon Sugar" at another show. Fans who saw him at Madison Square Garden got a surprise, as well, with Halsey sitting in on the concert and Styles spotting the singer. Celebrating Halsey's new child, Styles switched out the lyrics in his song "Kiwi" from "I wanna have your baby" to "you just had your baby," the singer pointing out Halsey from the crowd before running across to the other side of the stage.
@andimbekah
THIS WAS THE BEST #HSLOT #HSLOTNASHVILLE #HARRYSTYLES #BillboardNXT♬ original sound - bekah
3. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Share A Rare Kiss On Stage
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shared a rare kiss on stage during Cabello's set at this year's Global Citizen Live in New York City's Central Park. The couple performed two tracks together during Cabello's set, and fans got to see not one, but two kisses from the celeb couple. The couple performed a duet for "Señorita," the pair's collaborative single, and the two even wore complimenting outfits. The moment was caught on camera, with Shawn and Camila starting and ending their duet with a kiss.
Cabello and Mendes also joined Coldplay on stage during Global Citizen Live for a performance of "Yellow."
4. Miley Cyrus Crashes Megan Thee Stallion's Twerk Contest
During Megan Thee Stallion's set at Austin City Limits on October 1, fans got a surprise when none other than Miley Cyrus crashed the set! Cyrus ran up on stage to dance in front of Megan Thee Stallion during a twerking competition, the "Midnight Sky" singer saying hello to fans while she walked up and enjoying the moment. She tapped Megan Thee Stallion as she walked up, causing the rapper to smile widely at the audience in disbelief and Cyrus creeping up on her.
Billie Eilish could also be spotted from backstage during Megan Thee Stallion's set, but the "Bad Guy" singer didn't opt to crash the performance.
5. Nandi Bushell Blows The Foo Fighters Away On Stage
After a year of interacting online and frequent drum battles, Dave Grohl and Nandi Bushell finally got to meet in person. Grohl brought out the 11-year-old drumming prodigy to the stage during Foo Fighters' show at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 27. Bushell called the event the "best night of my entire life and I've had a lot of good nights." She joined the band for a performance of their 1997 hit, "Everlong," and the event managed to boost up streaming for the song.
Later on, Bushell shared a mini documentary of the night, which saw Grohl reflecting on his and Bushell's epic drum battle that first began a year ago.