Kelly Clarkson's Holiday Special Features Star-Studded Guest List

By Kelly Fisher

November 5, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

’Tis the season for Kelly Clarkson’s new holiday spectacular!

The pop giant announced that she’s kicking off the month of December in the best way: “It’s official y'all!! I’m bringing the holiday spirit right to your home with my very own holiday spectacular!!! ‘Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around’ will air December 1st at 10PM ET/PT on @NBC - and I'm inviting some special guests to join me, too!” The star-studded spectacular is packed with appearances by future Wicked leading lady (along with Cynthia Erivo) Ariana Grande, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., “Mr. ChristmasBrett Eldredge, longtime television host Jay Leno, comedic actresses Amy Poehler and Melissa McCarthy, and many others.

Clarkson released her latest holiday album When Christmas Comes Around, last month. The new collection marks her latest Christmas project since releasing Wrapped in Red in 2013. Clarkson debuted her first single from her new album in September, the upbeat breakup song “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).” She previously explained that her “purpose for choosing this lyric as the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably in very different places emotionally ‘When Christmas Comes Around…’ …Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album.”

When Christmas Comes Around also includes collaborations with some of the stars slated to join Clarkson for her NBC holiday spectacular, including Grande and Eldredge. Find Clarkson’s latest holiday album on iHeartRadio here, before ‘Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around’ airs December 1. Before her holiday spectacular, Clarkson is also set to perform at the second annual iHeartRadio Holiday Special, along with Michael BubléTrain and Pentatonix. Tune in on November 24th at 7pm ET via iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages.

