Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Show Off Their Love & Frolic In The Miami Sun

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello continue to be young and in love as they head back to Cabello's hometown and enjoy the Miami sun. Whilst frolicking on the beach, the two shared a few kisses and flaunted their relationship as they appeared to be in bliss. See the images here.

Cabello stunned the ocean waves in a tiny blue bikini, while Mendes donned black swim trunks. The couple regularly spends time at Miami Beach, as it's close to Cabello's home. The Cuban-born singer grew up in Miami, and has spent the majority of her time there over the years of the pandemic. Mendes even lived in the town for a while with Cabello, as the two hunkered down in the city to wait out COVID-19.

Their recent beach trip isn't the only public smooch Mendes and Cabello have had this year. During their duet of "Señorita" at this year's Global Citizen Live, the couple kissed on stage not once, but twice. The couple also shares a golden retriever named Tarzan together, and they made the dog his own Instagram account.

While the two have been enjoying their time together as a couple, the downtime is highly deserved after the past few busy months they've both had. Both Mendes and Cabello stunned fans on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards in September, then did the same again the next day at this year's Met Gala. After performing at Global Citizen Live, Cabello flew to Paris to walk in Paris Fashion Week, before returning to Miami to perform for NPR's "Tiny Desk" series.

Mendes, meanwhile, joined Vanity Fair as he sat down for their infamous lie detector test, and then he teamed up with Facebook for a special livestream that could exclusively be viewed via Facebook's messenger app.