Where Patriots Fans Rank On A List Of NFL Fans Most Likely To Start A Fight

New England Patriots fans are reportedly among the most likely to both start and win a fight.

USBets.com reports Pats fans ranked fourth among fans who would start a fight and sixth among fans most likely to win a fight for all 32 NFL fanbases.

The website said it surveyed the league's fans nationwide while compiling data on weekly incidents in the stands.

Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia Eagles fans topped both lists.

Philadelphia sports fans have earned a hostile reputation for decades, which includes a notorious incident in which Eagles fans booed and threw snowballs at Santa Claus during a game against the Minnesota Vikings in December 1968.

The Las Vegas Raiders' fan base -- which also has a notorious reputation leagewide -- ranked second on both lists.

The study also included the fanbases most likely to stop a fight (Seattle Seahawks) and lose a fight (Indianapolis Colts).

The full results from the study are listed below per USBets.com:

Fans who would start a fight

Philadelphia Eagles Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Chicago Bears Baltimore Ravens New York Giants Cleveland Browns

Fans most likely to win a fight

Philadelphia Eagles Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers Baltimore Ravens Cleveand Browns

Fans who would stop a fight

Seattle Seahawks Minnesota Vikings San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals Tennessee Titans Denver Broncos Indianapolis Colts Carolina Panthers Washington Football Team Miami Dolphins

Fans most likely to lose a fight