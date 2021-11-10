Warning: iPhones Are Being Turned Into Listening Devices

Just when you think you knew everything your iPhone can do, along comes another hidden function or secret hack that blows your mind. There have been stories about the scanner you didn't know your phone has, the fun way to spice up texts, how to take a screenshot without hitting a button, how to hide your personal photos and how to get a screenshot of an entire page. There are also some creepier sides to your device, like how it keeps a list of every place you've been. Now there comes news of another way your iPhone can be a bit too invasive - it turns out that it can secretly listen to conversations up to 50 feet away.

It's all thanks to a feature called Live Listen. According to Apple, "With Live Listen, your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch can act like a microphone that sends sound to your AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Fit Pro. Live Listen can help you hear a conversation in a noisy area or even hear someone speaking across the room." Clearly the feature is meant to help those who have trouble hearing in noisy areas, but it can also be used to eavesdrop.

The app is easily accessible by going into Settings then Control Center and clicking the plus sign next to the app called "Hearing." Then, by bringing up the Control Center and activating the feature, a person just needs to plug in their AirPods or other wireless headphones and can listen away.