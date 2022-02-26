How Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Celebrating Their Bach Parties
By Dani Medina
February 26, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews are both celebrating their final days as singles this weekend.
Mahomes is celebrating his bachelor party weekend in Las Vegas with some of his Chiefs teammates. The weekend started off with a dinner at Carversteak at Resort World on Thursday and included giant tomahawk steaks in which the bones were engraved with Mahomes' name.
"They were drinking 100-year-old Louis XIII Cognac. His crew enjoyed dinner last night and (also) sipped on Michael Jordan's Cincoro Tequila to celebrate the momentous occasion," a source told People.
Part of Mahomes' entourage included Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon and Orlando Brown.
Mahomes' fiancée is also celebrating her bachelorette this weekend.
She posted some of the events on her Instagram story Thursday and through the weekend. In a post, she said "My girlsssss mean everything to me. Can't wait to decompress & enjoy this with my people."
Matthews and her friends were also seen on Instagram soaking up the sun at the pool, doing goat yoga and enjoying a night out.