Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews are both celebrating their final days as singles this weekend.

Mahomes is celebrating his bachelor party weekend in Las Vegas with some of his Chiefs teammates. The weekend started off with a dinner at Carversteak at Resort World on Thursday and included giant tomahawk steaks in which the bones were engraved with Mahomes' name.

"They were drinking 100-year-old Louis XIII Cognac. His crew enjoyed dinner last night and (also) sipped on Michael Jordan's Cincoro Tequila to celebrate the momentous occasion," a source told People.

Part of Mahomes' entourage included Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon and Orlando Brown.