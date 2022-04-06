Dog's Name Is So Bad It Causes A Panic At A Train Station

When picking a name for a dog, pet owners need to really think it through. Will the name become annoying? Will there be a good nickname for it? Does it have any other meanings? Well one man didn't fully consider the impact when he decided to name his pup after the Egyptian goddess of the moon, who just so happens to be called Isis. Of course, ISIS also is the acronym used for a well-known group of terrorists.

Typically, a dog named Isis wouldn't be too much of an issue, but the pet got loose at a train station and began to run down the platform. Of course, the man chased after his pooch, screaming her name, but for onlookers who didn't know the situation, it was a very disturbing scene to witness a man running and screaming "Isis."

His 21-year-old grandson shared the story with the Daily Mirror, explaining that because the dog is a chihuahua, no one saw the pup and instead just heard the screams. He said that he had to chase after his grandfather "to make it known he was calling after a dog," by saying things like, "Come here girl" and flashing dog treats.

They were able to catch little Isis but the grandson noted, "The awkward moment will stay with me forever." He made sure to suggest to his grandfather calling the dog "Izzy or something similar," but his gramps refused, stating that he "wouldn't want to confuse the poor dog."