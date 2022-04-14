Travis Barker Inks New Tattoo In Honor Of Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins

Hawkins unexpectedly passed away March 25 at the age of 50 while the Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. They have since canceled all upcoming show dates as they deal with the devastating loss. While new details surrounding his death have been released, his cause of death has not been revealed. The band announced his unexpected passing on social media:

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time."

Following news of Hawkins' tragic passing, Barker shared his disbelief at losing a friend in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"I don't have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again," he said, sharing a black-and-white photo of a smiling Hawkins. "I'll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash nan playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis. You'd come watch me play in dive bars and be like, 'kid you're a star.' And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination."

He continued, "Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo's in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night. To say I'll miss you my friend isn't enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room ... Rest In Peace 😢🥁💔"