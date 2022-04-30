Couple Gets Engaged At Justin Bieber Concert: 'What A Beautiful Night'

There's now "One Less Lonely Girl" in Texas.

During Justin Bieber's "Justice Tour" stop in Houston on Friday (April 29) night, a couple in the audience got engaged, prompting the "Anyone" singer to stop the show to congratulate the two lovebirds, as seen in several videos making the rounds on social media.

"We got a beautiful couple that just got engaged tonight. Oh my goodness. This is so beautiful," Bieber said, asking the couple sitting near the stage to raise their hands. "Everybody give them a round of applause to say congratulations."

The 28-year-old singer added, "What a beautiful night. Thank you guys for being here. I wish you guys nothing but love and happiness for the rest of your life."

Bieber then went on to say, "Marriage is one of the most beautiful things in the whole world, so I'm happy that you guys decided to do this. This is beautiful."

The "Peaches" singer always makes it a point during every show to somehow give a shoutout to his wife of nearly four years Hailey Bieber. Whether it's dedicating a song or sharing a photo collage of the two, Justin is always sure to show off his wife.

The "Justice Tour" continues this weekend with a show in Dallas on Sunday, May 1.

Take a look at the wholesome moment from Friday night's show below: