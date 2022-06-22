“Biggie’s music is a very important part of Hip-Hop culture and it’s global impact,” said Wayne Barrow, Manager of Voletta Wallace/Biggie's estate. “Our business partner, Elliot Osagie of Willingie Inc, came up with the concept of coming together with OneOf to share the infamous freestyle that showcased to the world the icon that Biggie would soon become through an NFT, and sharing it with his fans in this way we are certain would make him proud.”



The audio from the freestyle, which was recorded over 30 years ago, has never been formally released nor have artists been allowed to use the audio in their own music. With the purchase of this NFT collection, holders will be able to use the recording and release the collaboration on streaming services with the credit "Featuring The Notorious B.I.G." in the song title.



In addition to the groundbreaking NFTs, holders will also receive access to The Brook. The metaverse experience is based on Biggie's block in Brooklyn where he grew up. Users will be able to watch concerts, purchase real estate, and buy and sell NFTs.



“We named this collection ‘Sky’s The Limit’ because we believe this is a watershed moment in NFTs where seminal artists like Biggie and their truest fans can drive culture and drive value together,” OneOf Co-Founder & COO Joshua James said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to work with The Christopher Wallace Estate to honor Biggie’s enduring legacy, in web3 and beyond, and we have some amazing surprises for NFT holders along the way.”



The collection is part of the major celebration of Biggie's life that fans have been witnessing all year. After the Empire State Building and the MTA paid homage to the rapper's 50th birthday in May, Diddy's Bad Boy/Rhino/Atlantic Records released the Life After Death 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe album.



The Sky’s the Limit: The Notorious B.I.G. NFT Collection will be available on OneOf's website beginning July 26, but users can sign up for the allow list right now.