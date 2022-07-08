Trey Songz's $20 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit Has Been Dismissed

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe accused Songs of sexual assault, gender violence, intentional/negligent infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment. There's no confirmation on why she made the request. The filing her lawyer didn't state that Doe and the singer reached a settlement of any kind. Her original lawsuit stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred six years ago at a house party in West Hills.



On March 24, 2016, Doe said she was at a party with the singer when he asked her to go upstairs with him. She assumed it was for sex since she acknowledged that they were in a consensual relationship. However, once they got in the bedroom, Doe claimed Songz became a "savage rapist." He allegedly threw her to the ground, pinned her down face-first and forced himself inside her anally without her consent. She said she tried to get away but was overpowered by the singer.



Once she did break free, she reportedly ran out of the house with everything but her underwear and called an Uber. The Uber driver noticed she was in distress once he picked her up so he took her to the hospital. Once a rape kit was performed, the results reportedly showed that she suffered "severe anal tearing that could require surgery."



Trey Songz's legal team has maintained their client's innocence since these and other allegations were made earlier this year. Following a lawsuit that was filed in Las Vegas last year, UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused the singer of raping her at a hotel in a social media post that went viral. Soon afterward, another woman came forward with video evidence of Songz groping her at a show in 2013. That case is reportedly still ongoing.