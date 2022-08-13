Justin Bieber Put A Spicy Spin On Spider-Man & Fans Are Loving It

Justin Bieber just proved that it's never too early to celebrate Halloween.

The "Ghost" singer stunned Instagram on Saturday (August 13) morning with a fairly spicy photo of him in a Spider-Man costume, albeit only on one shoulder. In one photo, he's staring directly at the camera wearing his one-shouldered Spidey costume and slightly disheveled hair. In another, he's getting cozy with wife Hailey Bieber, also in costume. The two are surrounded in Halloween decorations and were spotted snacking on some of their favorite festive snacks.

"Spider Bieber🔥," one fan commented.

"Tobey maguire who ? I Stan This Peter Parker 🕷," said another.

These photos were seemingly taken hours after Justin got off the stage in Budapest, Hungary. The European leg of the "Justice Tour" is in full swing after a brief hiatus due to his recent health diagnosis.