Kid Cudi Blasts Kanye West Over 'Skete' Beef, Reveals He Had A Stroke

“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some s**t about you?” Cudi asked. “And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That s**t pissed me off. That he had the power to f**k with me that week. That he used his power to f**k with me. That pissed me off. You f**king with my mental health now, bro."



“I’m not one of your kids," he continued. "I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this s**t had anything to do with me. If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f**king problem. You need to own up to your s**t like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”



Cudi's anger seems warranted after Ye put the Entergalactic rapper on blast earlier this year simply for being friend with Davidson, who Ye referred to as "Skete," in the midst of his beef with the former SNL actor who dated his ex-wife. Since then, both rappers have yet to reconcile. Despite Cudi's love for Ye, it doesn't seem like they ever will.



"The twisted thing is that I love him, but I love you so much that I can kick you the f**k out of my life and be done with your ass," Cudi said. "’Cause you are not good for me.”



Elsewhere in the interview, Cudi also opened up about his stint in rehab back in 2016. He revealed that he suffered a stroke two weeks into his treatment for "depression and suicidal urges." In the months after he was hospitalized, the Cleveland native said his movements and speech were "f**ked." Following a few months of physical rehab, Cudi didn't feel like he made a full recovery until 2017.



Read the entire profile here.