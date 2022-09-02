Kanye West Says He's A 'Sperm Donor' & Goes Off On Kim Kardashian's Family

As if that wasn't enough, Ye also dragged Pete Davidson into the mix by bringing up the tattoo he got of Kim's name. "Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," he captioned. The former couples' quarrel played out on Instagram after Ye previously targeted his business partners at Adidas and Gap for not helping him open brick and mortar stores for his Yeezy brand. At the end of his rampage against his ex-wife and her family, Ye explained why he sounded off on everyone.



"Here is the through line," he said in his latest post. "Gap having meetings about me without me. Adidas is releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I'm dead. Me not having a say on where my children go to school. Call me whatever names you want. If you don't understand why I will not back down on my businesses my brands and my children then you're the ones who are crazy."

