Billie Eilish Cruises In Retro Cars For Stunning Gucci Eyewear Campaign

Billie Eilish is actually too cool in a new campaign ad for Gucci. On Monday morning (September 6th) the Italian high-end luxury fashion house shared a new video that shows Eilish cruising around in some vibrantly colored vintage-looking cars with her cool shades on.

"Billie Eilish debuts as the face of the latest Gucci Eyewear campaign, taking us on a dreamlike journey through the Hollywood Hills in a nod to film noir," Gucci's Instagram shared. The cinematic ad ends with a "moment of self-reflection" with Eilish looking at someone out of the frame and saying, "I love you." The camera quickly pans to reveal that Eilish was talking to another version of herself in the passenger seat.