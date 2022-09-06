Billie Eilish Cruises In Retro Cars For Stunning Gucci Eyewear Campaign
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Billie Eilish is actually too cool in a new campaign ad for Gucci. On Monday morning (September 6th) the Italian high-end luxury fashion house shared a new video that shows Eilish cruising around in some vibrantly colored vintage-looking cars with her cool shades on.
"Billie Eilish debuts as the face of the latest Gucci Eyewear campaign, taking us on a dreamlike journey through the Hollywood Hills in a nod to film noir," Gucci's Instagram shared. The cinematic ad ends with a "moment of self-reflection" with Eilish looking at someone out of the frame and saying, "I love you." The camera quickly pans to reveal that Eilish was talking to another version of herself in the passenger seat.
In other recent news, Eilish and her mother Maggie Baird will be receiving an award for their sustainability efforts at the EMA (Environmental Media Association) Awards gala on October 8th. The organization is awarding them the EMA Missions in Music Award “for their incredible work as role models for sustainable behaviors,” including during the singer's Happier Than Ever tour. (Fun fact: During the Asia dates of the tour, Eilish met up with K-Pop sensations and BTS members RM & J-Hope.) Eilish and Baird also created "Overheated" which is described as "an extra component with climate-focused activities including clothing swaps, documentary screenings and veganism talks as part of an effort to communicate issues related to sustainable fashion and encourage fans to participate."