Kodak Black Apologizes To PnB Rock's Girlfriend For Reaction To PnB's Death

By Tony M. Centeno

October 3, 2022

Kodak Black & PnB Rock
Photo: Getty Images

Kodak Black was one of many people who initially placed blame on PnB Rock's girlfriend for posting their location moments before the rapper died after he was shot and robbed at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles. Since police ruled out her involvement, Yak offered her an apology.

On Sunday, October 2, Kodak Black formally apologized to Stephanie Sibounheuang while he was on Instagram Live. The "Super Gremlin" rapper explained that he just woke up when he got the news that day and basically went with what other people online were saying about the situation before all the authentic details were reported.

"To bruh girl... I mean I was angry at that moment when I first heard it," Kodak explained. "I had just woke up that day when it happened and i had a migraine that was killing me. You know hearing that shit I just went with what everybody was saying like 'oh man she posted the address' before I could really.. you know."

"I don't wish no bad on her," he added. "So I give my apologies to her. I hope she keeping her head up and all that."

In the hours after the shooting was reported, people online were pointing fingers at the mother of PnB Rock's kids for making an Instagram Story while they were eating and tagged the restaurant. Kodak himself made comments that insinuated she was allegedly responsible for giving away their location to the thieves. Artists like Cardi B and music executive J Prince later stepped in to defend Sibounheuang from trolls who blamed her for PnB's death before police detailed what actually happened.

Police arrested and charged Freddie Lee Trone, his 17-year-old son and Shauntel Trone for executing the murder of PnB Rock. Trone was reportedly in the parking lot of the restaurant before the rapper showed up. While he was there, he spoke to a man in red who told me him PnB was eating inside and wearing expensive jewelry. Trone then picked up his teen son, who approached the rapper, shot him several times, robbed his girl and then robbed PnB while he laid on the floor before he escaped. The young Trone hopped in his dad's car and drove away. After they burned the vehicle, police eventually arrested the teen and his stepmother before they apprehended Trone in Las Vegas.

