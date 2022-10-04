King Combs Gets The Crowd Dancing With 'Can't Stop Won't Stop'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 5, 2022
King Combs lit up the stage at the 17th annual BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 4th. After being called "Hip Hop royalty" by the show's host Fat Joe, the rapper came out to perform his latest single featuring fellow 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards performer Kodak Black, "Can't Stop Won't Stop."
Starting off with the logo for his father Sean "Diddy" Combs' record label Bad Boy Entertainment, the rapper (who's working on releasing his debut studio album) got the crowd standing up with his dance moves and infectious energy. Last month, King Combs joined his father on stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Las Vegas where he also performed "Can't Stop Won't Stop."
This year's awards ceremony was filmed back on September 30th at Cobb Energy Performing arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. To celebrate excellence in rap, rapper and two-time BET Hip Hop Awards nominee Fat Joe took on the role of host for the night. Drake lead the nominations at the 2022 awards ceremony with a whopping 14 while Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar trailed close behind with 10 and nine nominations respectively. Doja Cat, Latto, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Tems were also nominated for three awards each.
BET also presented Trina with this year's prestigious I Am Hip Hop Award which included a traditional tribute performance. "Trina is a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community," said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. In addition to King Combs, BET also tapped Bleu and French Montana, Joey Bada$$, Armani White who brought out N.O.R.E. for his performance of "BILLIE EILISH," and Pusha T for the night's performances along with additional artists like EST Gee, GloRilla, and Moneybagg Yo.