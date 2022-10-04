King Combs Gets The Crowd Dancing With 'Can't Stop Won't Stop'

King Combs lit up the stage at the 17th annual BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 4th. After being called "Hip Hop royalty" by the show's host Fat Joe, the rapper came out to perform his latest single featuring fellow 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards performer Kodak Black, "Can't Stop Won't Stop."

Starting off with the logo for his father Sean "Diddy" Combs' record label Bad Boy Entertainment, the rapper (who's working on releasing his debut studio album) got the crowd standing up with his dance moves and infectious energy. Last month, King Combs joined his father on stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Las Vegas where he also performed "Can't Stop Won't Stop."