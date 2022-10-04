Kodak Black Pays Homage To The Late PnB Rock With A Touching Tribute

Kodak continued his performance with his latest release "Walk," which he dropped along with "Spin" last month. He closed out with a fiery rendition of his smash hit "Super Gremlin."



The Pompano Beach native delivered the touching tribute not long after he offered an apology to PnB Rock's girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang after he initially placed blame on her for giving away their location on social media. Kodak was one of several critics who criticized the mother of PnB's kids for posting a photo of their meal at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles moments before the rapper was fatally shot and robbed.



"I don't wish no bad on her," Kodak said during a recent Instagram Live session. "So I give my apologies to her. I hope she keeping her head up and all that."



Police ruled out Sibounheuang's social posts after they discovered the real suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, was in the parking lot of the restaurant before PnB arrived. Trone was arrested after he spent several days on the run from police. His 17-year-old son, who was charged with his murder, and Shauntel Trone were arrested before Trone was found in Las Vegas.