Jeezy Announces Title & Release Date Of His Upcoming Studio Album

Jeezy is preparing to release his next album with help from DJ Drama and Don Cannon.



On Tuesday night, October 4, Jeezy announced the details of his upcoming LP Snofall. The news arrived right after he made a surprise appearance alongside EST Gee at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022. Following their performance of their latest collaboration "The Realest," Sno aired the stone-cold teaser on BET. The brief clip revealed the official title and release date for his 13th studio album. His announcement comes a couple of weeks after Jeezy delivered his single "'06" and reunited with DJ Drama for "I Ain't Gon' Hold Ya."