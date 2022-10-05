Jeezy Announces Title & Release Date Of His Upcoming Studio Album
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2022
Jeezy is preparing to release his next album with help from DJ Drama and Don Cannon.
On Tuesday night, October 4, Jeezy announced the details of his upcoming LP Snofall. The news arrived right after he made a surprise appearance alongside EST Gee at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022. Following their performance of their latest collaboration "The Realest," Sno aired the stone-cold teaser on BET. The brief clip revealed the official title and release date for his 13th studio album. His announcement comes a couple of weeks after Jeezy delivered his single "'06" and reunited with DJ Drama for "I Ain't Gon' Hold Ya."
Jeezy hasn't dropped a fresh collection of songs since 2020. His last LP The Recession 2 features Yo Gotti, E-40, Demi Lovato, Lil Duval, Ne-Yo, Rick Ross and Tamika Mallory. He's knocked out a couple of collaborations over the past two years, however, the rapper and entrepreneur has been more focused on tending to his growing family. He and his wife Jeannie Mai-Jenkins welcomed their daughter Monaco into the world at the beginning of the year.
The seasoned rapper's latest update comes a few days after Jeezy held his 2nd annual SnoBall Gala at Flourish Atlanta for his non-profit Street Dreamz Foundation. His lavish event featured numerous special guests like Stacey Abrams, Tyrese Gibson, Porsha Williams, Will Packer, Ludacris, T.I. and Tiny Harris and more. Jeezy was able to raise over $200,000 to provide assistance and opportunity to underserved communities around the world.
Look out for Jeezy's new album Snofall dropping on October 21.