Takeoff Mourned By The Hip-Hop Community, Politicians & Loyal Fans

By Tony M. Centeno

November 1, 2022

Takeoff
Photo: Getty Images

Takeoff may have been one of the more lowkey members of Migos but he was loved throughout the entire Hip-Hop community.

Following the news about his death on Tuesday, November 1, numerous rap artists and celebrities took to social media to honor the fallen rapper. Lloyd Banks, Russ, Melii, Killer Mike, JID, Yung Miami, Desiigner and others are just some of the artist who have shared their reaction to Takeoff's death.

"May God Bless Our Dead & May God Protect Our Living," Killer Mike wrote. "Praying for the Migos family. 🙏🏾 Praying for my people that we may one day end this war with ourselves. 🤲🏾"

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, passed away after he was shot two times during a shooting that broke out while he and his uncle Quavo were playing in a dice game at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. During the game, an altercation ensued which caused someone to open fire. Takeoff was reportedly struck when the initial shot was fired and was hit again once someone else shot back in retaliation. Despite the rumors that are currently circulating about the incident, investigators are still piecing together exactly what led up to the shooting.

Takeoff was only 28 when he died. He first rose to fame alongside Quavo and cousin Offset when they formed Migos in 2008. A few years later, the Atlanta trio dropped their breakthrough hit "Versace." Once Drake gave the record his remix treatment, the duo took off. Takeoff appeared on all of Migos' albums and even released his only solo album The Last Rocket in 2018. He just released his joint album with Quavo, Only Built For Infinity Links, a couple of weeks ago and released the video for "Messy" on Halloween.

In addition to rap artists paying homage to the late rapper, several political figures eulogized him while fans remember their favorite memories of the Migos spitta. See all the reactions to his death below. Rest in peace, Takeoff.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.