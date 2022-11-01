Takeoff Mourned By The Hip-Hop Community, Politicians & Loyal Fans
By Tony M. Centeno
November 1, 2022
Takeoff may have been one of the more lowkey members of Migos but he was loved throughout the entire Hip-Hop community.
Following the news about his death on Tuesday, November 1, numerous rap artists and celebrities took to social media to honor the fallen rapper. Lloyd Banks, Russ, Melii, Killer Mike, JID, Yung Miami, Desiigner and others are just some of the artist who have shared their reaction to Takeoff's death.
"May God Bless Our Dead & May God Protect Our Living," Killer Mike wrote. "Praying for the Migos family. 🙏🏾 Praying for my people that we may one day end this war with ourselves. 🤲🏾"
Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, passed away after he was shot two times during a shooting that broke out while he and his uncle Quavo were playing in a dice game at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. During the game, an altercation ensued which caused someone to open fire. Takeoff was reportedly struck when the initial shot was fired and was hit again once someone else shot back in retaliation. Despite the rumors that are currently circulating about the incident, investigators are still piecing together exactly what led up to the shooting.
Takeoff was only 28 when he died. He first rose to fame alongside Quavo and cousin Offset when they formed Migos in 2008. A few years later, the Atlanta trio dropped their breakthrough hit "Versace." Once Drake gave the record his remix treatment, the duo took off. Takeoff appeared on all of Migos' albums and even released his only solo album The Last Rocket in 2018. He just released his joint album with Quavo, Only Built For Infinity Links, a couple of weeks ago and released the video for "Messy" on Halloween.
In addition to rap artists paying homage to the late rapper, several political figures eulogized him while fans remember their favorite memories of the Migos spitta. See all the reactions to his death below. Rest in peace, Takeoff.
#Takeoff’s murder is TRAGIC, SAD and a BLOW to our #CULTURE. Sending love, peace and strength to the family including @QuavoStuntin & @OffsetYRN #RIPTakeoff 🕊 (📸 GETTY) pic.twitter.com/zwXSN5lZLt— Power 105.1 (@Power1051) November 1, 2022
Rest In Peace Takeoff 🙏🏽 my condolences 💐 to his family and close friends,very dope artist gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/lNqkkNzzAx— Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) November 1, 2022
RIP Takeoff 😢— INTERNET MONEY (@taztaylor) November 1, 2022
No way did they do this to takeoff , he don’t bother no one when is this shit goin to stop 💔💔💔💔💔— melii (@Melii) November 1, 2022
RIP Takeoff this is too sad… that man never bothered anyone. And he was a damn good rapper. Fuck.— Nappin 4Tay (@atrak) November 1, 2022
Damn takeoff 💔💔💔— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022
Smh this shit is disgusting, hateful shit man— (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) November 1, 2022
Smoking one for takeoff 🛫— lil duval (@lilduval) November 1, 2022
REST IN PARADISE my bro TAKEOFF 💔 SO HURT DAWG— zoey (@justzoey) November 1, 2022
No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss. #TakeOff #MIGOS— Lecrae (@lecrae) November 1, 2022
Rest in Peace, Takeoff. 28 years old.— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) November 1, 2022
Praying for his family, friends, community, and everyone impacted by this loss. It just keeps happening.
Rest In Peace, Takeoff.— Nina Turner (@ninaturner) November 1, 2022
The gun violence is so extremely senseless.
Sending love to his family and loved ones.
Absolutely disgusted…. RIP Takeoff— SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) November 1, 2022
Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾— Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022
My heart goes out to takeoff and his loved ones. Prayers up. Love— MADMAN 37.563936, -116.85123 (@CardoGotWings) November 1, 2022
Rest peacefully Takeoff 😢— Mula (@youngmoney) November 1, 2022
rip takeoff 🙏🏼— RUSS (@russdiemon) November 1, 2022
Sending love and prayers to the family and friends of Takeoff. 🙏🏽— DJ P👀H (@DJPooh) November 1, 2022
Takeoff. 😔— O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 1, 2022
Rest In Peace, @1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. 💔 #gonetoosoon— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 1, 2022
Designer in tears over Takeoff’s death and says he is quitting rap 🙏😔💔 pic.twitter.com/VvDKWWSJvg— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 1, 2022
Takeoff was crazy. RIP— qz (@qzvevo) November 1, 2022
pic.twitter.com/NzvDaoUJot
damn :( I’m actually so upset about the takeoff news… had to share this iconic vid of the group 💔 pic.twitter.com/aaNHzkgd3C— bayLEAF (@BHender_) November 1, 2022
Takeoff just spoke on wanting his flowers while he was here 😔💔— rapczn (@rapczn) November 1, 2022
“Give me my flowers. I don’t want them when I ain’t here”
Long Live TakeOffpic.twitter.com/sQC8Tcf93C