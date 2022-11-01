Takeoff Mourned By The Hip-Hop Community, Politicians & Loyal Fans

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, passed away after he was shot two times during a shooting that broke out while he and his uncle Quavo were playing in a dice game at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. During the game, an altercation ensued which caused someone to open fire. Takeoff was reportedly struck when the initial shot was fired and was hit again once someone else shot back in retaliation. Despite the rumors that are currently circulating about the incident, investigators are still piecing together exactly what led up to the shooting.



Takeoff was only 28 when he died. He first rose to fame alongside Quavo and cousin Offset when they formed Migos in 2008. A few years later, the Atlanta trio dropped their breakthrough hit "Versace." Once Drake gave the record his remix treatment, the duo took off. Takeoff appeared on all of Migos' albums and even released his only solo album The Last Rocket in 2018. He just released his joint album with Quavo, Only Built For Infinity Links, a couple of weeks ago and released the video for "Messy" on Halloween.



In addition to rap artists paying homage to the late rapper, several political figures eulogized him while fans remember their favorite memories of the Migos spitta. See all the reactions to his death below. Rest in peace, Takeoff.