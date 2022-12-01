The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In November 2022
By Zuri Anderson
December 1, 2022
The holidays are officially here, meaning people are scrambling to buy presents and food for family meals. As per usual, the Sunshine State isn't immune to seasonal shenanigans, whether it's shopping, traveling, or other activities.
One Florida woman is making sure she's getting her money's worth by taking a popular food brand to court over the prep time of a mac and cheese cup. Then, there are shoppers who are complete Grinches. Surveillance video from inside a South Florida store recorded a brazen thief dragging dozens of handbags and items. Another video caught an adult woman ruining Halloween for some kids in the neighborhood.
Humans aren't the only ones scrambling for a good dinner. It seems alligator is on the menu for many wildlife this year, from huge pythons to sneaky birds. At least they're being practical, unlike one Florida man who managed to chug a cup of bleach after he was convicted of a crime.
And if you're traveling for the holidays, make sure there's nothing meowing in your suitcase before you board the plane. If this has piqued your interest, read on below:
- Florida Woman Sues Kraft Heinz For $5 Million Over Mac And Cheese
- Florida Man Drinks Bleach In Court After He's Convicted Of Armed Robbery
- TSA Finds Cat Stuffed Inside Checked Bag Heading To Florida
- WATCH: 'Greedy' Woman Empties Buckets Of Halloween Candy At Florida Home
- WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin
- You Won't Believe What This Massive Python Ate In Jaw-Dropping Video
- WATCH: Florida Cops Arrest Blind Man, Mistake His Walking Cane For Weapon
- WATCH: Bold Bandit Drags Tons Of Stolen Purses Out Of South Florida Store
- Florida Man Says Foul-Smelling Fuel From Gas Station Damaged His Truck
- LOOK: Great Blue Heron Snatches Baby Alligator In Stunning Photo
- Underwater Florida Property Selling For A Whopping $43 Million