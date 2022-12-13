Cardi B Gifts 'Starving' Fans With New Song Snippet For The Holidays

"I just don't love it," Cardi told a fan who asked why she ditched the record.



2023 will mark the fifth year since the Grammy award-winning rapper released her debut album Invasion of Privacy. While she's performed around the world and continues to receive awards for her accomplishments, Cardi has opened up about the issues she's run into while making her second album. She's managed to release various singles like "Up" and "Hot Sh*t" despite experiencing technical difficulties with the rest of the album. However, she's determined to release the project by next year. That is, unless her anxiety doesn't get in the way.



“I used to love to make music," Cardi said during a recent Instagram Live session. "But now, making music to me has become a job that gives me anxiety because everybody just critique everything that I do that it’s just like sometimes you just don’t want to do something that may give you that much anxiety. I just be freezing myself, but I have to let that. I have to release more music."



Cardi B recently told The Breakfast Club that she has to release her new album by next year. Check out their entire conversation below.

