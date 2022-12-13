Cardi B Gifts 'Starving' Fans With New Song Snippet For The Holidays
By Tony M. Centeno
December 13, 2022
Cardi B knows her fans are growing extremely impatient for more new music, so she decided to give them what they want.
On Monday, December 12, the Bronx native took to Twitter to reveal a snippet of an unreleased track. The seven-second clip features an upbeat banger that has Bardi defending herself against the haters as usual. While the song sounds good on the surface, Cardi said she scrapped the track so it will not appear on her upcoming album.
"They be watching every time that I post," Cardi raps on the untitled track. "Posted nothing, always gotta do the most, b***hes sounds like you broke."
HERE some scraps since yall STARVING 😫😂😂😫😂😫😫 pic.twitter.com/nBMjBSg4f0— Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 12, 2022
"I just don't love it," Cardi told a fan who asked why she ditched the record.
2023 will mark the fifth year since the Grammy award-winning rapper released her debut album Invasion of Privacy. While she's performed around the world and continues to receive awards for her accomplishments, Cardi has opened up about the issues she's run into while making her second album. She's managed to release various singles like "Up" and "Hot Sh*t" despite experiencing technical difficulties with the rest of the album. However, she's determined to release the project by next year. That is, unless her anxiety doesn't get in the way.
“I used to love to make music," Cardi said during a recent Instagram Live session. "But now, making music to me has become a job that gives me anxiety because everybody just critique everything that I do that it’s just like sometimes you just don’t want to do something that may give you that much anxiety. I just be freezing myself, but I have to let that. I have to release more music."
Cardi B recently told The Breakfast Club that she has to release her new album by next year. Check out their entire conversation below.