Selena Gomez Reveals Her Favorite Song From Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'

One fan wrote, "us: *can’t get tickets to eras* Selena: *yeah I’m going to pretty much all of them*," Another wrote, "I don’t think she needs tickets lol." Some fans also took Selena's comment about going to most of the shows to mean that she's hinting she'll be a surprise performer on the tour. So far, Swift has announced her opening acts at various dates as Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, OWENN, and GAYLE.

Earlier this week, it was announced that both Selena and Swift were nominated at the 2023 Golden Globes. Selena received a nod for Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for her work on Hulu's hit show Only Murders in the Building.

Swift managed to snag a nod for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for her song "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing. She'll be going up against Rihanna's "Lift Me Up," and Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" in the category.