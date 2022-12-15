Selena Gomez Reveals Her Favorite Song From Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 15, 2022
Selena Gomez has revealed her favorite song off of BFF Taylor Swift's newest album, Midnights. While chatting with Margoshry on TikTok, Selena was asked which of the 13 tracks she can't get enough of.
"Not what you think," Selena said before revealing, "'Great War.' I love that song!" The pop star was then asked if she would be attending Swift's highly-anticipated and sold-out Eras Tour in 2023. "Yeah. I'm going to most of them, I think," Selena said before laughing. Fans took to the comments to applaud Selena on her great taste in Swift's deep cuts and express their FOMO for the Eras tour.
@margoshry
An absolute queen!!! @Selena Gomez @Rare Beauty♬ Who Says - Selena Gomez & The Scene
One fan wrote, "us: *can’t get tickets to eras* Selena: *yeah I’m going to pretty much all of them*," Another wrote, "I don’t think she needs tickets lol." Some fans also took Selena's comment about going to most of the shows to mean that she's hinting she'll be a surprise performer on the tour. So far, Swift has announced her opening acts at various dates as Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, OWENN, and GAYLE.
Earlier this week, it was announced that both Selena and Swift were nominated at the 2023 Golden Globes. Selena received a nod for Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for her work on Hulu's hit show Only Murders in the Building.
Swift managed to snag a nod for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for her song "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing. She'll be going up against Rihanna's "Lift Me Up," and Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" in the category.