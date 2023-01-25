Lizzo Debuts Adorable New Bob Haircut: See The Photos

Lizzo is showing off her new look. The Grammy-nominated artist took to Instagram to share photos and a video of her new bob haircut. "It's giving Bobbiana," Lizzo captioned the post which features pics of her looking cool in a black coat, black sunglasses, and a short haircut with blonde highlights.

The new look got compliments from the likes of SZA who wrote, "Ur so pretty and cool Marsha 😍." Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness also popped up in the comments to say, "I want Lizzo latte or cappucino’s [sic.] art only & forever," in response to the last few slides on the post which feature the singer drinking a cappuccino with her face on it.