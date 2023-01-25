Lizzo Debuts Adorable New Bob Haircut: See The Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 25, 2023
Lizzo is showing off her new look. The Grammy-nominated artist took to Instagram to share photos and a video of her new bob haircut. "It's giving Bobbiana," Lizzo captioned the post which features pics of her looking cool in a black coat, black sunglasses, and a short haircut with blonde highlights.
The new look got compliments from the likes of SZA who wrote, "Ur so pretty and cool Marsha 😍." Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness also popped up in the comments to say, "I want Lizzo latte or cappucino’s [sic.] art only & forever," in response to the last few slides on the post which feature the singer drinking a cappuccino with her face on it.
Although Lizzo started the year on a beach vacation, she has a busy year ahead of her. Not only is she up for Album of The Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but she'll also be hitting the stage for a performance during the February 5th awards show. She also received the most nominations, along with Drake and Jack Harlow, at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. You can vote on the official iHeartRadio Music Awards website before the show airs live from Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, March 27th, on FOX.
Later in the year, she'll be headlining Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley in late May as well as New York City's Governor's Ball in early June.