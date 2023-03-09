How Justin Bieber Is Dealing With Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Drama
By Dani Medina
March 9, 2023
As the feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez continues to dominate headlines, Justin Bieber is reportedly behind the scenes, being a rock for his wife.
"Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this," a source told Us Weekly. "He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them." The source is referring to the internet-breaking moment when Hailey and Selena posed together for a photo at the Academy Museum Gala back in October.
Throughout the past few weeks as the internet caught wind of apparent tension online between Hailey and Selena, the Rhode skin founder has "been leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what," the source added. "Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it's challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond."
It all re-started when the Rare Beauty founder went live on TikTok and said she accidentally laminated her eyebrows too much. Shortly after, Kylie Jenner shared a selfie of her own eyebrows, and even posted a screenshot from a FaceTime call with Hailey, where they both held their eyebrows up to the screen. Jenner spoke out about the situation, saying "This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly," she wrote. Selena replied, "Agreed... It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"
Selena Gomez shows support for Taylor Swift under a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging after Taylor is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/uMl7VsgVq3— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023
Later that day, an old video of Hailey dissing Selena's BFF Taylor Swift resurfaced, causing the Wizards of Waverly Place alum to speak out. "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," she commented on the video.
Selena Gomez announces on TikTok live that she’s taking a break from social media:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023
“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.” pic.twitter.com/rJ7WvjOPEA
It wasn't until later that week when Gomez took to TikTok Live to share she would be stepping back from social media for a bit. "I'm very happy, I’m so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier. I'm good, I love the way I am, I don't care. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this," she said.
As a result of the "silly" drama between Hailey and Selena, the former has lost over half a million followers on the 'Gram. Meanwhile, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer gained at least a million followers a day at the height of the feud and regained the throne of most followed woman on the social media app.
As far as JB goes, new music could be on the horizon! Hailey revealed in her March cover story for Vogue Australia that the Biebs has a new song he just recorded. "The new song that you just recorded, I can't stop listening to right now. Nobody knows what that is yet," she told Justin, who interviewed her for the article.
As for when we'll hear that song, only time will tell. Even though Justin has been spotted going in and out of studios in Los Angeles over the past few months, his "Justice World Tour" was officially canceled. Fans on social media reported receiving emails from their point of purchase saying the concerts he had scheduled were canceled.