How Justin Bieber Is Dealing With Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Drama

As the feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez continues to dominate headlines, Justin Bieber is reportedly behind the scenes, being a rock for his wife.

"Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this," a source told Us Weekly. "He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them." The source is referring to the internet-breaking moment when Hailey and Selena posed together for a photo at the Academy Museum Gala back in October.

Throughout the past few weeks as the internet caught wind of apparent tension online between Hailey and Selena, the Rhode skin founder has "been leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what," the source added. "Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it's challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond."

It all re-started when the Rare Beauty founder went live on TikTok and said she accidentally laminated her eyebrows too much. Shortly after, Kylie Jenner shared a selfie of her own eyebrows, and even posted a screenshot from a FaceTime call with Hailey, where they both held their eyebrows up to the screen. Jenner spoke out about the situation, saying "This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly," she wrote. Selena replied, "Agreed... It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"