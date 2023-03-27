Being all the way in Brazil couldn't stop Coldplay from showing up for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards! On Monday, March 27th, frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Johnny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion streamed from Brazil to accept their 2023 iHeart Music Award for Tour of the Year, the Music of the Spheres World Tour. They also treated fans to a special live performance of their hit "My Universe." The track was featured on their 2021 album Music of the Spheres and saw the band team up with global K-Pop superstars BTS. Coldplay is currently on its world tour in support of the album, which earned them 2023 Grammy nominations for Album of the year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with BTS.