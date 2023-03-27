Coldplay Celebrates Tour Of The Year Win With Performance From Brazil
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 28, 2023
Being all the way in Brazil couldn't stop Coldplay from showing up for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards! On Monday, March 27th, frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Johnny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion streamed from Brazil to accept their 2023 iHeart Music Award for Tour of the Year, the Music of the Spheres World Tour. They also treated fans to a special live performance of their hit "My Universe." The track was featured on their 2021 album Music of the Spheres and saw the band team up with global K-Pop superstars BTS. Coldplay is currently on its world tour in support of the album, which earned them 2023 Grammy nominations for Album of the year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with BTS.
While the members of BTS couldn't join them onstage, videos of the members appeared on giant screens on the band's breathtaking stage during their verses. The crowd was electric and the intimate footage made it clear why the band took home the award for Tour of the Year. It honestly looked like Tour of the Century!
Hosted by Lenny Kravitz, this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022. Click here to see the entire list of winners. In addition to Coldplay joining from across the ocean, other incredible performances included 2023 Icon Award Recipient P!NK with Kelly Clarkson and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo honoring the singer with their own covers of her hits. Keith Urban, LL Cool J, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, and Latto also made special appearances. Taylor Swift was also present to accept the iHeartRadio Innovator Award for her impact on global pop culture throughout their incredible career.
Relive this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards special, now through April 17th on Hulu!