Joe Jonas Shares 'Waffle House' & Classic Hilary Duff Song Mashup: WATCH

Kevin Jonas also showed up in the comments to share his thoughts and he doesn't seem as impressed as the rest of the fans were. "This sounds different…" he joked. "Did you… did you just create the song of the summer??!?!" one fan commented. "Disney king," said another.

This isn't the first time Joe has taken on one of Hilary Duff's songs! Last year, his band DNCE shared a minute-long cover of Hilary's 2004 hit "Come Clean." The stripped-back version shows off Joe's pitch-perfect vocals and one fan even noticed that he was singing it in the original key. "The way you're covering female songs in their original key," the fan commented on TikTok.

Joe and the rest of the Jonas Brothers are getting ready to drop their new record The Album on May 12th. Three months after that, they'll play a one-night-only show at Yankee Stadium on August 12th!